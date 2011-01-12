Edwards to be released from prison by Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It appears former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is only hours from being released from prison.



Sources tell our sister station WAFB 9NEWS a transfer order has been approved that allows Edwards to be released from the federal detention center in Oakdale, Louisiana and report to a halfway house in Baton Rouge by noon Friday. It is not clear exactly when the former governor will be let out.



Edwards has served eight-and-a-half years of a ten year sentence for bribery related to riverboat casino licenses. Federal rules required Edwards to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

The halfway house, known as the "Ecumenical House", is in Baton Rouge's "Mall City" located off Florida Boulevard. We're told Edwards will likely have to report there three times a week but he will not actually live at the facility. If approved by the Bureau of Prisons, Edwards will be allowed to live with relatives throughout his six-month probation period.



Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.