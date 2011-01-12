Westlake woman arrested for doctor shopping

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Tuesday, January 11, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Vice Division arrested Connie L. Parker, 33, of Westlake, after a week long investigation revealed she was visiting several different doctors in the area to obtain prescriptions for the same medication. It was learned Parker received the same medication, Hydrocodone, from three out of five doctors she visited.

Parker was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with three counts of obtaining CDS from multiple healthcare professionals (doctor shopping).

Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $10,000.

CPSO Detective Craig Thibodeaux is the lead investigator on this case.