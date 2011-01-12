OEP communication unveiled

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Office of Emergency Preparedness has unveiled their new communication equipment. Agencies in Southwest Louisiana are the only departments in the country equipped with the state of the art communication tools. The equipment allows the O.E.P to connect directly to their network from anywhere in the area. Also, the OEP is able to connect to a B.A.T.S. cloud network along with other departments, making communication between agencies more fluid. B.A.T.S. stands for broadband antenna tracking system.

"You have different agencies that have different networks. This is one more link to making all of that come into one homogenous group," said O.E.P Director, Dick Gremillion. "It could be used to monitor a hazardous material incident. With the video capability that we have now, it would allow us to setup a remote camera to monitor a hazmat situation, without putting a person in danger."

Louisiana Radio Communication designed and maintains the one of a kind network, and it operates through the use of large amounts of broadband connectivity. Currently the Calcasieu Parish O.E.P and the Sheriff's office are the only two agencies that can access the B.A.T.S cloud. Soon they hope to have Sulphur, Lake Charles, and Westlake police departments online.



