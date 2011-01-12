Plans underway to rebuild Millennium Park

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A group of volunteers is already making plans to rebuild Millennium Park just three days after the popular playground burned to the ground.

More than 20 volunteers have outlined a process that is quite similar to the structure they used to rebuild the original park.

The group does plan to add some improvements as well. While repairs to the park will be covered through insurance, the volunteers are still searching for ways to raise funds for improvements to the park.

"The park is almost 11 years old and a lot has changed in the last 10 years," said Mayor Roach.

The park improvements include taking advantage of new construction techniques and materials.

The City of Lake Charles also confirmed that they are looking at the possibility of installing security cameras and better lighting around the park.

"The park is closed in the evening, but of course they do have problems with people trying to get in to access the park over the fence or whatever and obviously that's what happened on Saturday night," said Mayor Roach.

The city is searching for suggestions in building the new park. Residents have already begun giving their recommendations through the Facebook page and the Mayor's Action line.

"It's something we want to make sure that we do quickly but we also want to do it right," said Mayor Roach. "We want to make sure that in the process we build it even bigger and better than before."

Authorities with the Lake Charles Fire Departments said they are still investigating a few leads in the case. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

For more information on leaving tips or suggestions about the park fire and rebuilding the new park, contact the Mayor's Action line at (337) 491-1346 or click on "Rebuilding Millennium Park" to the right.

Donations can be mailed to:

Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana

P.O. Box 3125

Lake Charles, La 70602



Or delivered to:

Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana

120 W. Pujo Street

Suite 120

Lake Charles, La 70601



Checks should be made to the Community Foundation with "Millennium Park" in the subject line.



