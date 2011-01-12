One dead after vehicle collides with train in Welsh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One dead after vehicle collides with train in Welsh

By Lee Peck - bio | email

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a collision between a freight train and a vehicle Tuesday night.  It happened around 11 p.m. at a railroad crossing on South Elms Street near Railroad Street.

Stephanie Cormier Fontenot, 48, was killed on impact after her vehicle was struck by a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train passing through town. 

"Dispatcher advised she heard screeching - metal on metal," said Sgt. Russell Benoit, Welsh Police Department.

Sgt. Benoit was a block away when the call came in and was one of the first to respond to the scene.

"It was bad. The subject was pinned in the vehicle. The fire department performed extrication," said Benoit.

Investigators have talked with the BNSF train crew. "All three say the vehicle didn't stop at all and just continued through the crossing which caused the accident," said Welsh Police Chief Tommy Chaisson.

According to investigators the conductor estimated they were going 51 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The Elms Street crossing is one of the busiest crossings in Welsh and does not have crossing arms.

Welsh Police Lt. Jerome Jackson also worked the crash. It's opened up old wounds. Jackson's son, 18-year-old Jerome Jackson, Jr., was killed at the same crossing November 17, 1998.

"It was difficult for me to perform my duties but with the help of God I did so," said Jackson. "I know how that family feels. My heart and sympathy goes out to that family. I've been down that road. I was able to relate to them last night and I know what they are going through."

After his son's death, Jackson says they put up several more stop signs on both sides of the track, but feels it is not enough.

"I hope it doesn't take someone else to lose a family member before we get some crossing arms here. It's a problem and we need to get it addressed as soon as possible," said Jackson.

We contacted BNSF Railroad Company. They tell 7 News the crash is still under investigation, but that their thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family.

Stephanie Cormier Fontenot leaves behind one son and many family members and friends.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly