Lake Charles man arrested for rape of 13-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man was recently arrested for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

In December 2010, the CPSO received a complaint regarding the rape of a juvenile. The 13-year-old girl said that 19-year-old Joshua L. Fahlenkamp of Lake Charles, an acquaintance of the girl's family, raped her.

A warrant was issued to the U.S. Marshall's Task Force for Fahlenkamp's arrest. On January 6, he was arrested in Cameron Parish. He was interviewed by detectives, and they say he confirmed some of the allegations against him.

Fahlenkamp was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with simple rape.

A judge set his bond at $180,000.

