Authorities searching for man who fled halfway house

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a man after he reportedly fled a halfway house located on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles back in December.

Brandt L. Brossette, 24, reportedly has multiple tattoos on his body, including one on each of his hands - on the right hand he has the word "hater" and on the left hand, the word "hurter".

Brossette was originally arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center back in September 2008 and was charged with two counts of simple burglary.

He was released in October 2010 into a work release program before going to the halfway house.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Brossette, who may still be in the area. Reportedly, he has relatives in Sulphur.

Authorities say anyone found to be aiding and abetting Brossette will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3724, Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222, or 911.

