Moss Bluff man arrested for multiple sex crimes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Moss Bluff man they say raped a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

In August 2010, the CPSO received a complaint regarding indecent acts committed on a 17-year-old girl. She stated on numerous occasions that 37-year-old James L. Perkins of Moss Bluff raped her.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Perkins on January 10. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with multiple sex crimes.

Perkins also has similar pending charges in Beauregard Parish with the same 17-year-old girl.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

