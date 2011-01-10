James "Hawk" Herford dies at the age of 63

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - James "Hawk" Herford passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida while vacationing with his wife. Authorities reported Herford passed out in the lobby of the hotel he was staying at and was unable to be revived. The cause of death is still unknown.

Hawk Herford was a recognizable character in the world of law enforcement and politics. Hawk served as police chief in Westlake for 20 years, but after retirement he did not stop there. He went on to serve on many other state boards and departments. Along the way he made many friends.

"He was about as genuine of a guy as you'd ever meet. There was nothing fake about him. What you saw was what you got," said Stitch Guillory. "He taught me a lot about law enforcement. He taught me a lot about politics, but more importantly he taught me a lot about treating people the way people should be treated. There's no doubt that I would not be here, where I am today, without his guidance and support. He was a great guy."

Visitation for Hawk Herford is Thursday 4pm-8pm and Friday 9am-1:30pm at Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral is 2pm Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate.



