Two Fort Polk Soldiers killed in Afghanistan

By David Bray - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two more Fort Polk soldiers have been killed in action in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Ethan C. Hardin, 25, of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Pfc. Ira B. Langinham IV, 22, of Zapata, Texas were killed during an insurgent attack on Friday.

A press release from Fort Polk says the two infantrymen were both with the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team. Both had deployed to Afghanistan in October, 2010.

