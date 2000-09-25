Contact KPLC

• Contact the KPLC newsroom by email news@kplctv.com, phone 337-437-7568
• Mailing Address: 320 Division Street, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
• Switchboard: 337-439-9071
• Fax: 337-437-7600
• Questions, Ideas, Comments, Breakfast Bar: jbridges@kplctv.com
• Producer and Host: Amie Herbert amieherbert@kplctv.com 337-437-7515
• Co Host: Mari Wilson mwilson@kplctv.com 337-437-7531
• Engineering: fbrucks@kplctv.com or 337-437-7511
• Marketing: tbourgeois@kplctv.com or 337-437-7552
• Midday/Connections: amieherbert@kplctv.com or 337-437-7515
• News: news@kplctv.com or 337-437-7568
• Sales: dmayo@kplctv.com or 337-437-7543
• Sports: sports@kplctv.com or 337-437-7550
• Production: mwilson@kplctv.com or 337-437-7531
• Weather: weather@kplctv.com or 337-437-7573
• Digital (content and technical): newmedia@kplctv.com or 337-437-7524
• General Manager/Vice President: John Ware, jware@kplctv.com 337-437-7507
• General Sales Manager: Dianna Mayo, dmayo@kplctv.com 337-437-7543
• News Director: Jenelle Shriner, jshriner@kplctv.com 337-437-7566
• Digital Sales Manager: Dianna Mayo, dmayo@kplctv.com 337-437-7543
• Chief Engineer: Frank Brucks, fbrucks@kplctv.com 337-437-7511
• Business Manager: Sandra Thompson, sthompson@kplctv.com 337-437-7530
• Director of Marketing and Production: Timothy Bourgeois, tbourgeois@kplctv.com 337-437-7552
• Community Service Director/Midday co-host: Mari Wilson, mariwilson@kplctv.com 337-437-7531
• Administrative Assistant and EEO Officer: Bridget Courtney,bcourtney@kplctv.com 337-437-7508
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.