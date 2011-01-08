Hundreds show up for Alan Inzer 5K run

By Brandon Richards- bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – Nearly 300 people showed up this morning for the Alan Inzer Scholarship Memorial Fund 5K.

The run benefits the Alan Inzer Scholarship.

The run and scholarship were named after former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Sergeant Alan Inzer.

Inzer died in January 2007 after attempting to stop a burglary on Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

A jury later convicted Daniel Pegues for Inzer's death. Pegues was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The scholarship was established shortly after Inzer's death. It benefits students studying wildlife management at McNeese State University.

"I think it is a phenomenal way to pay tribute," said Inzer's widow Amanda. "Alan did enjoy running so it ties in a lot of his favorite activities, just people hanging out and having a good time together."

"He was amazing. He was there for you," said Inzer's former colleague and organizer of the 5K run, Sgt. Shannon Chesson. "He'd give you the shirt off his back to you if you needed it. He was an amazing person."

