Lake Charles man arrested for burglary caught on camera

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after authorities say he was caught on camera breaking into a home and stealing medication.



Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say 26-year-old Joseph Charles Flowers of Lake Charles broke into a home through an unlocked back door and stole an unknown amount of medication.



After the resident noticed the medication was missing, they set up a camera in their home. The following night, they say Flowers entered the home a second time through a broken window pane and continued to take more of the prescription medication.



Flowers was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with simple burglary and theft under $300. His bond was set at $10,000.



Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.