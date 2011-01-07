Sulphur man arrested for possession of child porn

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - On Thursday, detectives with the Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a computer in his possession was found to contain sexually explicit pictures and videos of juveniles.

A search warrant was issued and during the search a laptop computer and several flash drives were found to contain child porn.

34-year-old Jamy Church of Sulphur admitted to downloading the images.

Church was arrested for charges of pornography involving juveniles and he was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the LSP at 337-491-2903.

