Welsh jail escapee caught in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The trusty who walked away from the Welsh jail while taking out the trash back on December 15 was caught by authorities in Lake Charles on Friday.

The U.S. Marshal's Service arrested 29-year-old Rodney Drake at a home on 9th Avenue in Lake Charles on Friday afternoon. Drake was wanted after he walked away from the Welsh jail back in the middle of December.

The Welsh Police Chief says Drake is currently back in the Welsh jail. Welsh Police say they will be adding escape charges to his original charges.

