Vehicle burglaries on the rise in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC-TV) – Sulphur Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries reported over the last few weeks.

There were 23 vehicle burglaries reported in December. There have been seven burglaries so far this year.

"East, west, north, south all through the area of Sulphur this is going on," said Mel Estes with the Sulphur Police Department.

Sulphur Police have arrested several teenage boys in connection to the burglaries. They're still searching for suspects of other incidents.

"They're going to vehicles, checking to see if the doors are locked or unlocked," said Estes. "If they're unlocked, they're going in and they're taking valuables that they can find."

Anyone with any information about any of the vehicle burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222. Callers can remain anonymous.

Here are some tips to remember (from the Sulphur Police Department):

· An unlocked car is an open invitation to a car thief. Lock up when you leave your car, and take the keys with you.

· Lock the trunk or tailgate.

· Close all windows - professional thieves have tools that unlock cars through the smallest openings.

· Be sure vent or wind-wing windows are shut tight and locked.

· Lock your car even if you are making a quick stop at the gas station, convenience store or mini-mall.

· At night, park in well-lit areas with lots of people around when out running errands.

· Turn wheels sharply toward the curb when parking, this makes it extra difficult for thieves to tow your car.

· MARK it; use an engraver to mark property with driver's license number.

· REPORT suspicious activity or persons to the or for crimes in progress, Sulphur Police Department at 527-4550 or call 9-1-1

Items to avoid leaving in your vehicle and/or view:

· Cellular phones and chargers

· Pagers

· Cd's

· Purses/briefcases

· Wallets

· Back packs

· Clothing

· Laptops/cameras

· Sports equipment/tools

· Removable stereos including the removable face plates.

By taking these precautions, you can make a big difference in decreasing auto burglary and protect your possessions at the same time.

