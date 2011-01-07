Lens implant perfects vision after cataracts surgery

By Elizabeth Temple - bio | email

LAKE CHALRES, LA (KPLC) – With over three million every year, cataracts surgery is the most common surgery in America, but after it is over many are stuck wearing thick glasses for the rest of their lives.

James Bittner's, 43, vision started to cloud and blur and driving became especially difficult. "I closed one eye and couldn't see the license plate or anything on the vehicle in front of me much less the red lights. It was terrible!" said Bittner.

He needed cataracts surgery and Dr. Jon Yokubaitis, ophthalmologist at the Eye Clinic, suggested a new multi-focal implant. During cataracts surgery a doctor will remove the natural lens and can replace it with a lens implant to prevent you from wearing glasses.

The multi-focal lenses allow a person to see at a distance, up close and at intermediate points. Dr. Yokubaitis said 90 percent of all patients don't need glasses ever again.

Bittner is thrilled with his new vision and said the procedure was painless and took only ten minutes.

The cost of cataracts surgery is often covered under medicare or medical insurance, but most will need to pay the cost of the lenses out of pocket.

