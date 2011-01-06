Mother of alleged aggravated incest victim speaks out

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some relief has come for a mother and a little girl whose father is accused of touching her inappropriately.

33-year old Randall Thompson was on the run for nearly three years until he was captured in Texas on Monday. In an interview with the girl's mother, she describes how she found out about what was allegedly going on.

"I asked her, what was he doing to you? She just started crying. She was like, Mom no, I don't want you to go to jail! He would do things to her. He would tell her If you tell your mom she will go to jail, and you will have to come live with me," said the mother.

In February 2008, the mother of the girl filed a complaint with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office against Randall Thompson. In July 2008, a grand jury indicted Thompson and issued an arrest warrant, but Thompson could not be found.

Three years later, Randall Thompson was located in Anahuac, Texas. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond.

