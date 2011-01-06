Jennings Police bust major prescription drug ring

By Brandon Richards- bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC-TV) – Three people were arrested in connection to a major prescription drug trafficking ring that was broken up by Jennings Police this week.

Police arrested Morris Armand, 46, after a raid at his home in the 600 block of Davis Street, where authorities say he ran the drug ring.

Police found 50 pill bottles and around 1,000 different kinds of painkillers, muscle relaxers and nerve pills, including OxyContin, Lortabs, Xanax and Somas. In addition, police discovered nearly $8,000 worth of drug money.

Police say Armand collected the drugs through a criminal scam known as doctor-shopping.

"Doctor shopping is when subjects go to a particular doctor that they know will prescribe them what we call The Trilogy: Hydrocodone, Xanax and [Somas]," said Jennings Police Detective Danny Semmes.

Semmes said the drugs they seized from Armand came from doctor's offices in Texas.

Police arrested Armand during the raid on Monday afternoon. They arrested two others, Crystal Crochet, 36, and Lonnie Schexnayder, 28, on Tuesday after the pair showed up at the Jennings Police Department looking for drugs they claim Armand was holding for them.

"They confessed to us that they had actually been doctor-shopping for Mr. Armand," said Semmes.

Armand has been charged with possession of a Schedule I, III, and IV narcotic substance with the intent to sell. Crochet and Schexynader were both charged with distribution of a Schedule III narcotic.

All three were booked into the Jennings Jail. Armand is still locked up with a $125,000 bond, as well as Crochet and Schexnayder, each with a $50,000 bond.

Police say all three will likely be charged with the more serious crime of drug racketeering.

The arrests follow a two-month long investigation that began after neighbors called police concerned about the constantly high traffic at Armand's home.

Police say more arrests are likely to follow.

