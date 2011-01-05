Starks man arrested on aggravated rape charges

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have not known his whereabouts for nearly two years, however a Starks man was taken into custody on Monday on charges of inappropriate relations with an 8-year-old girl.



Back in February 2008, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding 33-year-old Randall Thompson of Starks. Authorities say an 8-year-old girl stated that on numerous occasions Thompson touched her inappropriately.



A warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2008, but authorities had not been able to locate him since.



On Monday, CPSO deputies learned that Thompson was living in Anahuac, Texas. Authorities traveled there and arrested him. He was transferred to the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond was set at $300,000.



