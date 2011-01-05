Escaped inmate with SWLA ties involved in chase

By John Bridges - bio | email

SLIDELL, LA (KPLC) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs officials say their units, along with U.S. Marshals, chased an escaped prisoner with ties to the lake area in Slidell Thursday morning.

David St. Germain, wanted in several local "smash & grab" burglaries, escaped from the West Feliciana Parish Jail Monday. The search involved K-9 units.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies say he was linked by DNA evidence collected at the scenes to three "smash and grabs" in Calcasieu Parish in early 2010 of the following convenience stores:



Fisherman's Headquarters, Carlyss - Wednesday, February 3

A stolen truck was used to ram the front door



B & O Kitchen, Sulphur - Friday, February 5

A stolen truck was used to ram into the business



Quick Check #9, Sulphur - Saturday, February 6

A stolen truck was used to ram into the business



At the time of his escape, St. Germain was incarcerated in the West Feliciana Parish jail for a "smash and grab" he committed on February 11, at a restaurant in St. Francisville.



Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.