Seat belt related deaths went up in December

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the first 11 months of 2010 Louisiana State Troopers wrote 6,632 seat belt tickets in the troop D area alone. Also, in December of 2010 eight fatal crashes resulted in nine deaths. Five of the occupants were not restrained. To demonstrate the serious consequences of not wearing a seat belt Louisiana State police travel the state with a rollover simulator. The device is made up of a truck cab that spins on a motorized arm, which simulates a 30-mile an hour roll over.

"To a lot of people seeing is believing. That's why we take the time to bring this demonstrator to different schools and different groups, and show it. They'll see it, and hopefully believe it, and wear their seat belts from here on out," said Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

