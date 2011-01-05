Haz Mat team called to investigate Moss Bluff fire

By Michael Addison - email

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - An overnight fire at a storage building in Moss Bluff Wednesday was not caused by a suspected meth lab.

It happened on N. Perkins Ferry Road and involved construction materials like gas cans and paint. A haz-mat team was called in to investigate.

Calcasieu OEP director Dick Gremillion confirms that the building was not a meth lab.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.