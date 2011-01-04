New housing programs for Calcasieu Parish residents

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Housing Department introduced two new housing programs on Tuesday that will benefit the residents of the parish.

Representatives from the State Office of Community Development were in attendance to announce the initiatives.

One program will provide funding for homeless prevention to help residents who may be facing eviction because they are behind on rent.

These programs will include counseling on topics such as debt management.

Residents who need assistance can apply for help starting on Wednesday.

