$643 million in unrecovered FEMA funds

By Michael Addison - email

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - A government audit says FEMA has not tried to recoup roughly $643 million in improper payments made to hurricane victims.

A report issued by the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general's office says the improper payments were made to about 160,000 applicants, and have gone uncollected since June 2007.

The audit says a new process for recovering improper payments has been awaiting FEMA administrator Craig Fugate's approval since late 2008.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.