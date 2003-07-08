How Sleepy Are You?

What is Excessive Daytime Sleepiness?

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) means feeling drowsy and tired and having a need to sleep during the day. It means being able to stay awake in the daytime, even after getting enough nighttime sleep. You may frequently doze, nap, or fall asleep in situations where you need to be or want to be fully awake and alert. Excessive daytime sleepiness interferes with a person’s ability to concentrate and perform daily tasks and routines.

Do you suffer from Excessive Daytime Sleepiness?

The following questionnaire will help you measure your general level of daytime sleepiness. It asks you to rate the chance that you would doze off or fall asleep during different, routine, or daytime situations.

Use the following scale to choose the most appropriate number for each situation:

0 = would never doze

1 = slight chance of dozing

2 = moderate chance of dozing

3 = high chance of dozing

It is important that you put a number (0-3) in each of the 8 boxes.

Situation Chance of Dozing

(0-3) Sitting and reading 0 Watching television 0 Sitting inactive in public places (ex. theater) 0 As a passenger in a car for an hour 0 Lying down to rest in the afternoon 0 Sitting and talking to someone 0 Sitting quietly after lunch 0 In a vehicle, while stopped in traffic 0

The Epworth Sleepiness Scale Key:

A total score of less than 10 suggests that you are not suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness. A total score of 10 or more suggests that you may need further evaluation by a physician to determine the cause of your excessive daytime sleepiness and whether you have an underlying sleep disorder.