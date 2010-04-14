Cowboys put up plenty of runs in victory

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Different game, different field, similar result.

It was a ten run rule victory for the McNeese State Cowboys over the Texas Southern Tigers. The final score was 12-2 in seven innings.

This is the second time this season McNeese has had a dominant win over Texas Southern. The last one was on April 6th when the Cowboys went on the road and were victorious by the final of 15-3.

Steve Irvine went deep for MSU. He went 1-3, with a home run, two RBI's and two runs scored. Blake Ellender also had a big game, going 3-4 with 3 RBI's.

The Pokes are now 19-13 on the season. Up next is a three-game Southland Conference weekend series. UT-Arlington visits Lake Charles from April 16th through the 18th.

