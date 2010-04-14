St. Louis baseball under investigation

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is conducting an investigation over the possible usage of an ineligible player on the Saint Louis Catholic baseball team.

Saint Louis' athletic director Jason Oertling has confirmed this to 7Sports. Oertling says he expects a ruling soon.

Since the issue is still under investigation, Oertling could not elaborate further.

7Sports will continue monitoring this story.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.