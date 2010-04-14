Brian Leger and Eric Thibodeaux, the principals of InfoTech Solutions, bring to the firm more than 35 years of combined experience as specialists in computer and information technology. They have built a staff of highly trained I.T. specialists to offer unmatched technical proficiency and customer service to business clients from Lake Charles to Lafayette—and beyond.

Underscoring their experience and expertise in the information technology field is their team's personal commitment to customer service and satisfaction. The professionals of InfoTech Solutions understand that the services they provide are vital to their clients' operations. A client in a crisis mode—crashed hard drive, lost data, virus infection—can always count on InfoTech Solutions to be fast and efficient in solving their I.T. problem.

InfoTech provides efficient and expert solutions to computer system, data and network issues.

We can assist you with all types of computer problems—new computer, upgrades, slow computer, dead computer—whatever your need, we run fast to keep your computer system up and running. Network Installation: Perform site analysis. Installation of Microsoft & Novell-based computer network systems from start to finish, including software installation, network systems installation and network configurations.

We perform routine maintenance on network systems and associated equipment. Site-to-Site & Multi-Site Connectivity: Whether you need to be connected to your business across town, across the state or across the country, one location or many, we can create, secure links between all locations.

InfoTech Solutions can implement a secure wireless network for your company or insure that your existing wireless network is secure. On-Site & Off-Site Data Backup: The contents of your business are always safe with our on-site and off-site data backup services. Store your information on removable media or send it to a secure off-site data vault. Either way, you're covered.

Along with our technology services, we offer a wide variety of products to complete the technology solution. Spam Filtering Solutions: Our spam filtering technologies identify and stop spam and viruses before they reach you.

Virus & Spyware Removal & Prevention: InfoTech Solutions can remove dangerous viruses and implement recovery processes to restore your files after a virus attack. We will also install antivirus solutions to protect you in the future.

TESTIMONIALS FROM INFOTECH SOLUTIONS CLIENTS

"InfoTech is the first thing that comes to mind when someone asks us if we know any good IT providers. They are quickly on scene when we call and always have a pleasant attitude while working. They are second to none when it comes to professionalism and customer service. Jason Duncan has done all of our work and he always comes prepared. He has done an outstanding job being neat and knowledgeable!"

—Joni Copper, Office Manager, Servco Restoration

"InfoTech Solutions is the next best thing to a company having its own IT department. Anytime LEAM encounters a computer issue, we contact InfoTech first. And I do mean ANYTIME. We have had technicians work with us after hours, on weekends, and remotely from their homes. After a hurricane left our Accounting office without electricity, InfoTech was there to help us get our systems up and running at another location. More recently, they have provided guidance on disaster recovery planning and telephone system upgrades. InfoTech's phone number is definitely on LEAM's speed dial!"

—Kathleen Glasgow, Vice President, Finance, LEAM Drilling Systems, Inc.