No extended hours at post office on tax day

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The clock is ticking for getting your taxes in the mail by Thursday afternoon, and post offices in the lake area are shortening that time as they are not extending hours this year.

All post offices in Lake Charles will be closing their doors promptly at 5 p.m. on April 15th and will not stay open for last minute tax filers.

Postmasters have placed reminders outside of all post offices and drop off boxes in the lake area.

"Anything dropped in the boxes after that time will be next day pick up," said Denise Buell, post master of Lake Charles. So they either need to come inside and hand it to one of the clerks or make sure they drop it in the box before the pick up time.

Buell urges all tax filers to hand deliver their taxes to one of the clerks before 5 p.m. Thursday to make sure it is post marked on April 15th.

Ron Fontenot is filing his taxes late this year and came in during his work day to send a certified letter to the IRS.

"I want it to be accountable so I am doing a certified statement so that way it is accounted for," said Fontenot.

By coming in one day early he avoided the rush and his certified letter to the IRS is postmarked early as well.

"This way I'm avoiding the interest charges until I file my taxes," said Fontenot.

Although the post office is not extending their hours, they do promise to be prepared for the rush.

"We're going to make sure the windows are staffed all day long and we're going to have extra people working," said Buell.

The closest post office that will be extending their hours is the U.S. Post Office in Baton Rouge located on Bluebonnet Road.

That post office will have a tent set up until midnight to help get in last minute tax filers.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.