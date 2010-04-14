Deputies to re-interview girlfriend of homicide victim

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) -Jeff Davis Sheriff Ricky Edwards says they are re-interviewing the girlfriend of the man stabbed to death yesterday near Iowa. Edwards says they are following up on inconsistencies in stories.

Edwards says Mary Katherine Rasmussen had told deputies a man wearing a black mask came in her house at Treasurewood Trailer Park near Iowa--and began stabbing her boyfriend and then her arm. But now deputies are re-interviewing her to follow up on some inconsistencies in stories.

A neighbor had said Ramussen pounded on her door at 2:30 in the morning screaming that she call 911. Crime scene investigators photographed the apparent bloody hand print.

Yet deputies say they received a 911 call from a girl saying her mother and mother's boyfriend had been stabbed.

Richard Dean Davis died after being stabbed multiple times. His picture was on a sex offender web site because ten years ago he had sex with an under age girl and was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. That was in the year 2000 when he was 23. He had not been on probation or parole since 2003.

The sheriff says when deputies arrived at the scene they were greeted by a young girl who said her mom needed help in the back bedroom. Edwards says they found Davis on his back and Rasmussen performing CPR. As well, deputies say there was no sign of forced entry.

Davis's address was 147 Granger Lane in Cameron Parish, just south of the Calcasieu line. Neighbors say deputies were called to a domestic dispute between Davis and a girlfriend within the past year. And he has been arrested for DWI.

Rasmussen was treated at a hospital for her injuries and released. At last word no one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Hixson funeral home is handling arrangements for Davis.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.