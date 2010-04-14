Funeral for Lake Charles girl killed in weekend crash

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Memorial services will be held today for a Lake Charles teen killed in a weekend crash on Interstate-10.

According to the website for David Funeral Home in Jeanerette, visitation for 19-year-old Rachel Weller starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the funeral at 2:30 p.m. The services will be held in the chapel at the funeral home.

Her family is requesting donations to assist with funeral expenses.

State Police Troop I says Weller failed to negotiate the curve of an exit ramp, and her vehicle hit the concrete wall of the overpass for Highway 91.

Troopers say Weller was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

