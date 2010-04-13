McNeese Presidential Search: Dr. Jeanne Daboval Interview - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Presidential Search: Dr. Jeanne Daboval Interview

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - WWith the sound the gavel, the search committee ushers in Dr. Jeanne Daboval - she's the latest candidate up for consideration to be McNeese State University's next president.

"McNeese is very special to me personally. I'm a product of McNeese I'm a first generation college graduate," said Daboval.  

Over the years Daboval has held a number of leadership roles at the university. Currently serving as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs - Daboval says she's ready to take over the stewardship.

"To develop a shared vision, using my own vision of course, but create it as a shared vision and see to it that vision is met and that vision is articulated to the campus community and to the community at large and that it is realized," said Daboval.  

With McNeese facing two million dollars in budget cuts, one of the main objectives of the search committee is to see how each candidate will deal with a budget. Dr. Daboval says her more than 20 years experience at McNeese and understanding of the university's fiscal matters makes her more than qualified. When it comes to money matters - everyone was taking notes, especially faculty sitting in on the interview.  

"Our main mission is to teach classes and then on down the line... You have to prioritize, prioritize when and where you have to make your reductions."

When asked if forced with a situation of having to lay off personnel how she would go about doing that - Daboval responded, "There are a number of faculty members who are eligible for retirement. I would first talk with them about their plans. Then as you prioritize programs - and look at programs that have to be silenced for a while - reallocate people. Provide the opportunity to reallocate people. Our priority has been and will remain to be saving our people." 

While Daboval is the only candidate with McNeese ties, some say her rise at the university has come too fast. To her critics she had this to say: "I bring a lot of varied experience at McNeese. I have a very strong work ethic and I bring that experience particularly about our finances and the budget situation to the next level," said Daboval.  

Whether she'll advance to the next round remains to be seen, as two more candidates get to have their day before the field is narrowed down to at least two finalists.

The interview process resumes Wednesday with Dr. Linda Rinker. The interview begins at 2:30 p.m. at McNeese's Stokes Auditorium and is open to the public.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly