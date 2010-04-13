McNeese Presidential Search: Dr. Jeanne Daboval Interview

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - WWith the sound the gavel, the search committee ushers in Dr. Jeanne Daboval - she's the latest candidate up for consideration to be McNeese State University's next president.

"McNeese is very special to me personally. I'm a product of McNeese I'm a first generation college graduate," said Daboval.

Over the years Daboval has held a number of leadership roles at the university. Currently serving as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs - Daboval says she's ready to take over the stewardship.

"To develop a shared vision, using my own vision of course, but create it as a shared vision and see to it that vision is met and that vision is articulated to the campus community and to the community at large and that it is realized," said Daboval.

With McNeese facing two million dollars in budget cuts, one of the main objectives of the search committee is to see how each candidate will deal with a budget. Dr. Daboval says her more than 20 years experience at McNeese and understanding of the university's fiscal matters makes her more than qualified. When it comes to money matters - everyone was taking notes, especially faculty sitting in on the interview.

"Our main mission is to teach classes and then on down the line... You have to prioritize, prioritize when and where you have to make your reductions."

When asked if forced with a situation of having to lay off personnel how she would go about doing that - Daboval responded, "There are a number of faculty members who are eligible for retirement. I would first talk with them about their plans. Then as you prioritize programs - and look at programs that have to be silenced for a while - reallocate people. Provide the opportunity to reallocate people. Our priority has been and will remain to be saving our people."

While Daboval is the only candidate with McNeese ties, some say her rise at the university has come too fast. To her critics she had this to say: "I bring a lot of varied experience at McNeese. I have a very strong work ethic and I bring that experience particularly about our finances and the budget situation to the next level," said Daboval.

Whether she'll advance to the next round remains to be seen, as two more candidates get to have their day before the field is narrowed down to at least two finalists.

The interview process resumes Wednesday with Dr. Linda Rinker. The interview begins at 2:30 p.m. at McNeese's Stokes Auditorium and is open to the public.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.