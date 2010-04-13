Contraband Days 2010 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Contraband Days 2010

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is that time again, Jean Lafitte will soon storm the Lake Charles lake front, and take control of the city. But, this year when Lafitte and his crew sail ashore they will have to be mindful of the construction.

"We've pushed real hard to overcome it. Let's do it that way. It's there but technically, really I don't think you'll see a lot of it," said Perry Vincent, President of Contraband Days 2010.

To make room during construction, things like the car show and other activities will be moved to the front of the civic center, and the rides will moved to the south side of the civic center, as opposed to the north in years past.

"The front will be just full of everything, from the helicopters, to boats to cars, to every exhibit and action is going to be, all of the events that will happen, public wise, will be all in the front of the civic center," said Vincent.

Bar-b-que cook offs, bed races, crawfish eating contests, and the rides will all be apart of this year's Contraband Days. But, there will be one change when it comes to boaters looking to dock near all of the fun. Because of the construction, the boats will be asked to anchor down in the lake and a taxi boat, run by the Lake Charles Power Squadron will bring you to shore. Despite some small changes the convention and visitors bureau expects this year to attract spectators from all over.

"Contraband Days is one of the biggest festivals every year. We work real hard so people from all over the country, and even Canada to come, and other countries to come in and spend the weekend, spend some time here, and enjoy these great events," said Katie Harrington with the Lake Charles SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Click here for a list of Contraband Days events.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

