Is the high pollen count messing with your allergies?

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Pollen is a world wide problem that has really been affecting the residents of Southwest Louisiana. It's doing more than showing up on automobiles, it's getting insides homes and inside people's bodies causing hay fever, which is an allergic reaction to pollen.

Geneva Ardoin, who suffers from allergies, says, "in the summer and spring, it gets worse, I'm always constantly coughing and sneezing". Ardoin keeps her nasal spray with her at all times and she sees her doctor regularly and whenever she starts to experience any symptoms, she immediately takes the proper procedure.

Physicians like Danette Null from the Memorial/LSUHSC Family Medicine Clinic says that if you are going to work in your yard cutting the grass or gardening, it is best to take your medication the day before.

One bright spot - according to the latest weekly map on pollen.com, the pollen is set to steadily decrease throughout this week, and if the expected rain does come, it will wipe away some of the pollen, especially that covering your automobiles.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.