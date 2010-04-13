Duncan becomes 16th Mayor of Sulphur

by Brandon Richards bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC-TV) – Chris Duncan became the 16th mayor of Sulphur on Tuesday after being sworn in to office at the Sulphur Judicial Center.

Duncan, a former city councilman, defeated former Mayor Ron LeLeux last month.

After taking his oath, the new mayor pledged to move the city forward.

"I have pledged to be your voice for progress. That means I will listen to you," said Mayor Duncan during his inaugural address. "I will seek to understand your issues and ask for your input as we work together to achieve our Vision for this city."

In addition to the swearing-in of the mayor, city council members were also sworn in, among them the council's newest member, Veronica Allison. Allison is the first African-American to sit on the council.

"All these emotions are just running through me right now and I just look forward to doing my best for the city, for my community," said Councilwoman Allison.

Afterward, the mayor and city council members took a group picture.

