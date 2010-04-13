One dead after stabbing near Iowa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

One dead after stabbing near Iowa

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Jeff Davis Sheriff's Deputies and Calcasieu forensic investigators are working together to solve the brutal attack on a couple in a trailer near Iowa.  The man was stabbed to death while the woman was cut.

It was 2:30 Tuesday morning when 36 year old Mary Katherine Rasmussen pounded on a neighbors door-- she had been cut and her boyfriend, Richard Dean Davis, had been stabbed multiple times. The neighbor called 911 but it was too late for 33 year old Davis who died at the scene.

Later in the day neighbors watched from a distance as Jeff Davis Sheriff's Deputies and a Calcasieu forensic team gathered evidence at the crime scene. Neighbor Tammy Fontenot Smith is shocked that such violence would hit so close to her home. "I think this is a horrible thing that's happened here in this trailer park. You just, you never realize that right here, right next to your house, you know like three trailers down, and you never would think something like this would happen and your neighborhood and it just did and I think it's really horrible. And if this guy is still loose or whoever it is, he needs to be caught."

The mobile home is located at Treasurewood Trailer Park just east of Highway 165 and South of I-10. Around noon the body was removed from the trailer to be taken to the Calcasieu Coroner's facility for autopsy. While Smith didn't know Davis she would see Rasmussen. "Just to say. 'Hi,' cause she checks her mail right by my house. I met her daughter and they seem like nice people, down to earth people, you know? I wouldn't know why anybody would want to harm them."

Other neighbors say Davis had been working on a water leak in the trailer earlier in the day and that no one noticed any problems. At this point investigators don't say if the victims knew their attacker or whether it was a random act. Rasmussen, was treated and released from the hospital.

 
