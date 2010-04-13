Public interviews continue today for MSU presidential candidate

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today's the second round of public interviews at McNeese State University, which is in search of its new president.

Dr. Jeanne Daboval will be in the hot seat today at 2:30 in Hardtner Hall. The public is invited out to meet her and ask questions. Daboval is the school's current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Part of her competition for the new post is now waiting to hear what the recommendation will be this Friday. Dr. David Svaldi, from Adams State University in Colorado, was the first to be interviewed Monday.

He says McNeese has several strong points: the engineering department, its creative writing curriculums, and the athletic programs.

Wednesday and Thursday are the community's next two chances to meet the remaining candidates; Dr. Linda Rinker, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, at Western Connecticut State University; and Dr. Philip Williams, President of the University of Montevallo.

Remember both public interviews start at 2:30.

Then on Friday, the search committee will choose at least two candidates to recommend to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.