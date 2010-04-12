Future plans for Tuten Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Future plans for Tuten Park

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Many remember Tuten Park off Nelson Road was closed due to a number of arrests because of blatant sexual activity between men in the public park around three years ago.

The city has since made plans to renovate the park and turn it into a much safer place.

"Tuten Park is a wonderful place and it has a lot of potential as far as an aviary, and an outdoor park, and botanical type garden," said Mayor Randy Roach.

The new park will feature restructured walking trails, newly dug ponds and a visitor's center.

While the project has been in the works for a while now, the beginning of construction is just around the corner, possibly as soon as June or July.

"Once construction actually starts we're looking at, hopefully weather permitting, around six to seven months to actually get all the work done," said Roach.

In order to help ensure people feel safe when in the park, extra security cautions are being taken as well.

"We will have a surveillance system it will be a twenty four hour monitor system that will be active and be available for us to monitor activity within park," said Roach.

With revamped security and a facelift, a brand new Tuten Park is close to becoming a reality.

