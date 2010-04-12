Sulphur Mayor Ron LeLeux prepares to leave office - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Mayor Ron LeLeux prepares to leave office

by Brandon Richards bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC-TV) – Monday marked Sulphur Mayor Ron LeLeux's final full day in office. Mayor-Elect Chris Duncan takes office on Tuesday.

Mayor LeLeux said he was feeling a range of emotions Monday, as he packed up his office at city hall.

"I think there's every emotion in the book," said LeLeux. "This was always a dream of mine to be the mayor of our great city and I was blessed for eight years to do that."

LeLeux's defeat by Duncan is considered a major political upset as many local media pundits had predicted a third term for LeLeux. LeLeux said there are many reasons the results were the way they were, low voter turnout being one of them.

LeLeux said he was focused on the future, but was also satisfied with his legacy as mayor.

"We took a city that was on its knees after Hurricane Rita and brought it back very quickly," said LeLeux. "I think you can drive around the city and see a lot of things we've done over the last eight years that have made it a better city, a more attractive city."

While LeLeux was packing his things up, across town Duncan was preparing for his big day.

Duncan said considering he was an underdog in the election, it is still hard to believe he is hours away from becoming mayor of Sulphur.

"I guess it'll hit me after I am sworn in that I am officially the mayor of Sulphur," said Duncan.

After he takes office on Tuesday, Duncan said he will get right to work, holding meetings with members of his administration.

"My top priority is getting my department heads set up," said Duncan.

The swearing-in ceremony marks the end of what was a bitter and heated campaign. Allegations of distortions, sign stealing and outright lies came from both campaigns.

Perhaps the most public and prime example of what many have pointed to as negative campaigning comes from a website run by retiring city council woman Nancy Tower, a Chris Duncan supporter. Tower's website contains documents and statements about LeLeux's record as mayor.

"That was her own personal website," said Duncan. "Everything that she did it on, we did not allow any of that to be placed on our personal website."

Duncan will be sworn in, along with members of the city council, Tuesday at noon at the Sulphur Judicial Center, located at 802 South Huntington Street.

Copyright 2010 KPLC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly