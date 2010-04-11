Lake Charles Police Chief Elected to New FBI Position - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police Chief Elected to New FBI Position

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon was recently elected to a new position within the FBI law enforcement executive development association. It is an organized collective effort in fighting crime around the country, and Lake Charles police chief, Don Dixon has been elected president of this FBI organization.

He has been in law enforcement for 38 years, 30 years in the FBI, and 8 years as Lake Charles police chief. He said when he started in Lake Charles it was more of a task than he first expected.

"I always thought that my 30-years in the FBI would have prepared me to be the chief of police, it really didn't," said Chief Dixon.

Chief Dixon said handling a budget, dealing with city officials, and disciplining employees are all things he had to learn through experience. In 2003 he became a member of the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, or LEEDA. He said this offers training and assistance to the men and woman in the upper echelon of law enforcement, on how to be better at their job.

"I can get on my website, my FBI LEEDA website, and if I've got a problem, I've got 5-thousand people who have that real life experience, and can let me know how to deal with it," said Chief Dixon.

LEEDA connects over five thousand law enforcement executives all over the country. Chief Dixon, now president of this national FBI organization said the collective effort will lead to major strides in fighting crime, allowing police chiefs to share and implement new ideas in law enforcement, including right here in Lake Charles.

With more and more people trying to get their hands on your personal information, Chief Dixon said they are focusing more of their efforts on fighting identity theft, something they believe is a growing problem around the world.

"There are hundreds of thousands of fugitives out there that would love to steal your identity, and create, in a different state or a different country, your identity to escape being caught.

Through the use of new technologies, LEEDA is hoping to take a significant bite out identity crimes.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly