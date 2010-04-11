Lake Charles Police Chief Elected to New FBI Position

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon was recently elected to a new position within the FBI law enforcement executive development association. It is an organized collective effort in fighting crime around the country, and Lake Charles police chief, Don Dixon has been elected president of this FBI organization.

He has been in law enforcement for 38 years, 30 years in the FBI, and 8 years as Lake Charles police chief. He said when he started in Lake Charles it was more of a task than he first expected.

"I always thought that my 30-years in the FBI would have prepared me to be the chief of police, it really didn't," said Chief Dixon.

Chief Dixon said handling a budget, dealing with city officials, and disciplining employees are all things he had to learn through experience. In 2003 he became a member of the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, or LEEDA. He said this offers training and assistance to the men and woman in the upper echelon of law enforcement, on how to be better at their job.

"I can get on my website, my FBI LEEDA website, and if I've got a problem, I've got 5-thousand people who have that real life experience, and can let me know how to deal with it," said Chief Dixon.

LEEDA connects over five thousand law enforcement executives all over the country. Chief Dixon, now president of this national FBI organization said the collective effort will lead to major strides in fighting crime, allowing police chiefs to share and implement new ideas in law enforcement, including right here in Lake Charles.

With more and more people trying to get their hands on your personal information, Chief Dixon said they are focusing more of their efforts on fighting identity theft, something they believe is a growing problem around the world.

"There are hundreds of thousands of fugitives out there that would love to steal your identity, and create, in a different state or a different country, your identity to escape being caught.

Through the use of new technologies, LEEDA is hoping to take a significant bite out identity crimes.

