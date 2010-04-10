Cowboys' Spring Scrimmage

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The Cowboys can focus on their spring game next week, now that two spring scrimmages are under their belts.

The pokes completed their final spring scrimmage this morning at Cowboy Stadium. The squad was without one of their five quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Zack Fourroux, who was injured earlier this week, was sidelined during today's scrimmage. Coach Viator is hopeful that Fourroux will return next week.

Early in the scrimmage, the number of quarterbacks was reduced to three when Blake Barousse took a hard hit after scrambling. Barousse was later seen ice near his shoulder.

Quarterbacks Zack O'Quinn and Cody Stroud combined for five touchdown passes. O'Quinn finished the day 12 for 16 for 128 yards and the three touchdowns. Stroud went 14 for 23 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcus Wiltz led the cowboys in rushing with 71 yards on nine carries. Champlain Babin ran for 58 yards on nine carries.

Defensively the Cowboys held the upper hand early in the scrimmage. In total the unit had seven sacs between Brandon Zanders who had two, Chris Loveless, Terrance Freeman, Damion Aultman, Justin Breaux and Nick Toti had one each. Desmund Lighten caused a fumble and also broke up a pass.

Coach Viator spoke afterwards about the team's performance.

"It was a really good effort," said Viator. "There were some plays I thought made on both sides of the ball and I thought our defense did some real good things again for the second week.

I thought the offense did some good things today, running backs Wiltz and Babin, I thought they were really good, and our quarterbacks after they got started there, they started making some plays. I think Blake will be okay, you could tell he got his... kind of got dinged up, but we hope to maybe get Fourroux back next week, but I thought the three kids that got a chance today did some good things."

The Cowboys spring game is next Saturday at 1:00pm.