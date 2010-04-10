Sulphur Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) – Parish Sheriff Deputies found a man lying dead in a ditch in Sulphur this morning, the victim of an alleged hit and run incident.

Around 2 a.m. today, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office investigated a report of a hit and run accident that happened in front of a convenience store in the 2700 block of South Beglis Parkway.

Upon arrival deputies located 50 year-old Russell J. Broussard lying in the ditch and EMT's advised he was dead after checking his vital signs.

After speaking to several witnesses, deputies learned a truck speed out of the store parking lot, hit the curb, and then struck Broussard as he walked along the sidewalk of Patton Street.

The investigation lead deputies to the home of 25-year-old Anthony Joseph Gary of Sulphur, where he was arrested.

After evidence is collected from Gary for a toxicology report he will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI and vehicular homicide.

