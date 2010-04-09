McNeese has now won ten games in a row

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Ten in a row.

Your McNeese State Cowboys are on fire right now.

MSU was victorious for the tenth-straight time. Their latest victory was over the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 14-1 in seven innings.

The Cowboys are now 18-11 overall, and 9-4 in conference play.

Starter Dustin Lloyd went the distance for the Cowboys. He pitched seven innings, giving up just one earned run on eight hits, while striking out seven.

Jordan Venable and Seth Granger had three hits a piece. McNeese had 17 hits as a team.

Games two and three of the series are on April 10th and 11th.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.