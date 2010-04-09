Train hits truck in Sulphur

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A truck traveling on Crocker Street over the railroad tracks in Sulphur was hit by an Amtrak train on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the truck was going north on North Crocker Street when the truck was struck.

The driver, Brent Trahan, told 7 News that he did not see the train until he was already crossing the tracks. He says he hit the gas to try miss the train, but it hit the rear end of the truck.



