Main Office, 131 N Washington Street, DeRidder

Three modern branch locations:

Park Terrace Branch, 1003 North Pine Street, DeRidder

West Side Branch, 105 Smith Street, DeRidder

East Side Motor Bank, 823 Mahlon Street, DeRidder

Phone number: 337 463-6231

Lobby Hours 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Mon-Thurs

9:00 AM-5:30 PM Friday

Drive In Hours 7:00 AM-5:00 PM Mon-Thurs

7:00 AM-5:30 PM Friday

Park Terrace Branch 9:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday

www.fnbderidder.com

Community bank that specializes in loan and deposit products for the Beauregard Parish and surrounding areas.

We serve our friends and families in Beauregard Parish and the surrounding area with the sincere belief that sound money management improves standards of living and enriches the qualities of life. With beginnings as a community bank, having community values and commitment at heart, it is felt that our service and performance cannot be duplicated by even the largest banks.

First National Bank was established in 1934 and is considered a symbol of strength and stability in Beauregard Parish. Today, our capital exceeds $24 million with total assets exceeding $192 million as of 12/31/09.

First National Bank has earned Bauer Financial's highest 5-Star Superior rating for 84 consecutive quarters and an "A" or "Excellent" rating from TheStreet.com Ratings. FNB joins less than three percent of the nation's banks that can claim this distinction. This truly demonstrates that FNB is among the industry's elite and proves that it is one of the safest banks in the country.

First National Bank has made substantial investments in cutting edge technology that few community banks can claim. Our officers and employees have received extensive training on how to identify and satisfy customer needs with the latest, most cost efficient products and services. We want to better serve Beauregard Parish and expand our presence to the surrounding areas.