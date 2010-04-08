Bucs hope to get back on track against Greenville

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 56-point loss to the Columbus Lions is still fresh in the minds of the Louisiana Swashbucklers.

Now after a bye week to think about their crushing loss, the Bucs are preparing for their next game. It's a showdown on the road against the Greenville Force.

"It bothers us because you almost have the Mike Tyson effect," Defensive lineman John Paul Jones says. "You lose one game and all of a sudden everybody gets wide-eyed and they think they can beat you. So we know that now the target is even bigger because everybody feels like we're vulnerable. Not only are we going to get everybody's best shot, but now we're going to get everybody's best shot plus we gave them a little confidence. So now we're really playing with our backs against the wall. Trying to defend this championship is going to be one of the hardest ones we've ever had to do."

This Bucs franchise has lost just three games since 2007. They've also won back-to-back-to-back championships in the last three seasons, both in the Intense Football League and the Southern Indoor Football League.

Kickoff between the Bucs and Force is on Friday, April 9th at 7:30pm.

