Bond reduced for stepmother and father accused of starving boy

By Crystal Price

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A bond hearing was held on Friday morning for the stepmother and father of a boy who was found living in deplorable conditions in early February.

Bond was reduced for both Jaime Day and Murry Day on Friday. Murry's bond was reduced to $120,000 from $2 million. Jaime's bond was reduced to $250,000 from $5.5 million. According to the District Attorney's office, $200,000 of Jaime's bond has to be made in a commercial form. Fifty-thousand dollars can be made by her parents.

Although the bonds have been fixed, it is up to the defendants to post the bond. If the two do get out, there are still stipulations regarding the children.

"One of the stipulations of the bond is that she can only have supervised visitation with the two younger children," said Alberto DePuy, assistant District Attorney.

A Calcasieu grand jury indicted the two on Thursday.

Jamie Brooks Day was indicted on three counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and five counts of cruelty to a juvenile.



The boy's father, Murry Dalton Day, was indicted on one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.



You may remember the story - a nine-year-old boy weighing 38 pounds was found living in poor conditions and was reportedly so hungry at times that he ate his own feces and drank his own urine.

Arraignment for Jaime and Murry Day has been set for a later date.

Attorneys say they plan to further continue their investigation.

"From all the information we have now, it's sad what this child had to go through," said DePuy. "No one should have to go through this."

