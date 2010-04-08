CPPJ votes on planning for River Bluff Development

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Master planning for the River Bluff Park in Moss Bluff is underway after a motion made by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

At Thursday night's meeting the Police Jury voted to enter a contract with a design firm that submitted a proposal on the park project.

The teams represented for the planning include the Moore Planning Group, Brossett Architects, and D.W. Jessen & Associates.

Parish Administrator Bryan Beam interviewed a total of 7 different companies for the planning.

Beam feels confident in this particular group's history as they will construct a "public oriented" facility.

Beam also feels that cost will not be a problem in the planning process.

"The ability to obtain grant funding is very important and we feel very good that there are some grants out there to help us fund whatever future phases that are decided for this park," said Bryan C. Beam, Parish Administrator.

The parish first voted to advertise for the use of qualifications for design services back in February.

Once the park is complete, it will cover 27 acres of waterfront property recently purchased by the parish on Old Highway 171.

