Drunk driving accident staged at Sam Houston High

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - With prom just around the corner, juniors and seniors at Sam Houston High School were able to witness the possible consequences of drinking and driving.

A mock accident was performed in front of the school on Thursday morning . The dramatization was meant to appear as realistic as possible, and consisted of people "bleeding", one girl who appeared to have been thrown through the windshield, ambulances, a hearse, and even helicopters.

The performers were all Sam Houston students and believe their acting impacted all those who were present.

Chief Jerry Merchant of the Vinton Fire Department says they are trying to get the following message out before prom season - don't drink and drive and always wear your seatbelt.

The event started back in 1993 at Vinton High School, and has alternated between Vinton and Sam Houston since.

